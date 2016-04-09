Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 bln Saudi riyal investment fund pact-state TV

CAIRO, April 9 (Reuters) - Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement late on Saturday to set up a 60 billion Saudi riyal investment fund, Egyptian state television reported.

The agreement was signed during a rare visit to Egypt by Saudi King Salman.

Egyptian state TV said the agreement was to establish “a Saudi-Egyptian investment fund with a capital of 60 billion riyals between the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the entities belonging to it and the Egyptian government and the entities that belong to it.”