Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 bln Saudi riyal investment fund pact-state TV
April 9, 2016 / 9:44 PM / a year ago

Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 bln Saudi riyal investment fund pact-state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 9 (Reuters) - Egypt and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement late on Saturday to set up a 60 billion Saudi riyal investment fund, Egyptian state television reported.

The agreement was signed during a rare visit to Egypt by Saudi King Salman.

Egyptian state TV said the agreement was to establish “a Saudi-Egyptian investment fund with a capital of 60 billion riyals between the Saudi Public Investment Fund and the entities belonging to it and the Egyptian government and the entities that belong to it.”

Reporting by Ali Abdelatty, writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Tom Brown

