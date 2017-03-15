FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Saudi Aramco to resume oil product shipments to Egypt -Egyptian oil ministry
March 15, 2017 / 4:28 PM / 5 months ago

Saudi Aramco to resume oil product shipments to Egypt -Egyptian oil ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state oil company Aramco will resume oil product shipments to Egypt five months after suddenly halting them, the Egyptian Petroleum Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement it was working out a time table with Aramco for the resumption of the shipments and that commercial reasons related to global oil prices and reduced production were behind the suspension in November.

A $23 billion Saudi aid deal with Egypt had included 700,000 tonnes of refined oil products per month for five years. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)

