Saudi Aramco to resume oil product shipments to Egypt -Egyptian oil ministry

CAIRO, March 15 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian state oil company Aramco will resume oil product shipments to Egypt five months after suddenly halting them, the Egyptian Petroleum Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry said in a statement it was working out a time table with Aramco for the resumption of the shipments and that commercial reasons related to global oil prices and reduced production were behind the suspension in November.

A $23 billion Saudi aid deal with Egypt had included 700,000 tonnes of refined oil products per month for five years. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Noueihed)