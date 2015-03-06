FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Egypt interior minister makes security appointments
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Great Britain
Police hunt for London train bomb suspects
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 9:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Egypt interior minister makes security appointments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 6 (Reuters) - Egypt’s newly-appointed interior minister on Friday made a series of appointments to top security posts as his country battles militants who seek to topple the Cairo government.

State news agency MENA said General Magdi Abdel Ghaffar appointed new people to the posts of assistant minister for the national security division as well as the assistant minister for the Sinai region, the northern part of which is the epicentre of an Islamist insurgency.

Replacements were also made to the post of assistant minister for the general security department and heads of security in Cairo, Giza and a number of other governorates. (Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Ralph Boulton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.