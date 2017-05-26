FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt launches strikes in Libya after attack on Christians - sources
May 26, 2017 / 8:00 PM / 5 months ago

Egypt launches strikes in Libya after attack on Christians - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 26 (Reuters) - Egyptian air force planes on Friday carried out six strikes directed at camps near Derna in Libya where Cairo believes militants responsible for a deadly attack on Christians earlier in the day were trained, Egyptian military sources said.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he had directed strikes against what he called terrorist camps, declaring in a televised address that states that sponsored terrorism would be punished.

Reporting by Aboulenein and Eric Knecht; Writing by Giles Elgood; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

