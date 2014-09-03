FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suez Canal revenue hits record $508 mln in August -chairman
September 3, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Suez Canal revenue hits record $508 mln in August -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Revenues from Egypt’s Suez Canal reached $508 million in August, the highest monthly level in history, Suez Canal Authority Chairman Mohab Mamish said on Wednesday.

The official Mena news agency quoted Mamish as saying that 2014 was set to be a record year for revenues from the waterway, the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Official revenue figures for August have yet to be published. The Suez Canal, for which a major expansion is planned, is one of Egypt’s main sources of foreign currency. (Reporting by Lin Noueihed and Omar Fahmy, editing by John Stonestreet)

