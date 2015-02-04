FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Suez Canal sets discount for LNG carrier transit toll at 25 pct, down from 35 pct
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
February 4, 2015 / 11:16 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Suez Canal sets discount for LNG carrier transit toll at 25 pct, down from 35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

ISMAILIA, Egypt Feb 4 (Reuters) - Suez Canal transit tolls will remain steady in 2015 except for a reduction in the discount for liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, the canal authority said on Wednesday.

Authority chairman Mohab Mahmish told a news conference that the discount for LNG carriers had been set at 25 percent, down from 35 percent in 2014. That discount rate had been in place since 1994, he said.

The strategic waterway, the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia, is a barometer for international trade. It is also one of Egypt’s main foreign currency earners.

Mamish said canal revenues in 2014 reached $5.45 billion, 6.8 percent higher than the previous year.

He said the total tonnage passing through the canal last year was 962.7 million tonnes. (Reporting by Shadi Bushra, Omar Fahmy and Mahmoud Mourad, Writing by Maggie Fick, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.