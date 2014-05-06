FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 6, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Egypt's Sidi Kerir unaudited Q1 net profit tumbles 27.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 6 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals’ unaudited first quarter net profit fell 27.8 percent to 228.783 million Egyptian pounds ($32.61 million), the company said on Tuesday in a statement.

Net profit was 316.795 million pounds in the same period a year ago.

Revenue in the first quarter dropped 16.2 percent to 599.837 million pounds, from 716.037 billion pounds in the same period last year, the statement said. ($1 = 7.0150 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin, editing by William Hardy)

