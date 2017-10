ISMAILIA, Egypt, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Islamist militants attacked the Egyptian government security headquarters in Northern Sinai on Sunday with a barrage of mortar bombs and machineguns, wounding three conscripts, security officials said.

The militants had climbed onto the roofs of buildings across from the headquarters building and fired rocket-propelled grenades, one security source said. Machinegun battles were still being fought around the building.