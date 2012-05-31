FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US tourists freed unharmed in Sinai-security source
May 31, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

US tourists freed unharmed in Sinai-security source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 31 (Reuters) - Two U.S. tourists were released unharmed by Bedouin kidnappers in the Sinai Peninsula on Thursday, security sources said, a day after they had been abducted by tribesmen seeking the release of one of their kinsmen held by the Egyptian authorities.

“The tourists are with Egyptian security now,” a security source told Reuters. “They were released after successful negotiations with the army, with the mediation of Bedouin sheikhs.”

Several other tourists have been held briefly by tribesmen in recent months and have been released unharmed. (Reporting by Youssri Mohamed; Writing by Tamim Elyan; Editing by Alison Williams)

