FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Egyptian army chief Sisi doesn't rule out presidential bid
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 21, 2013 / 9:06 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Egyptian army chief Sisi doesn't rule out presidential bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Clarifies sourcing on Sisi not ruling out bid)

CAIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who deposed elected President Mohamed Mursi in July following mass protests, does not rule out running for the presidency, according to an interview published on Thursday.

Asked if he was a candidate for the job, Sisi replied “let’s see what the days bring us” in an interview with Kuwaiti newspaper al-Seyassah.

Sisi has become a popular figure among Egyptians since Mursi was deposed. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.