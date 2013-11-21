FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Egyptian army chief Sisi doesn't rule out presidential bid
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 21, 2013 / 10:30 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Egyptian army chief Sisi doesn't rule out presidential bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* In interview, Sisi does not rule out presidential bid

* Says shift in Egypt’s foreign alliances “out of the question” (Adds quotes, background)

By Tom Perry

CAIRO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi did not rule out running for the presidency in an interview published on Thursday, suggesting the general who deposed Islamist President Mohamed Mursi is at least considering the job.

Sisi, 59, deposed Mursi in July following mass protests against his rule. He has since emerged as a popular figure to many Egyptians and his supporters want him to run for president in an election expected next year.

Asked by the Kuwaiti newspaper al-Seyassah whether he was a candidate for the presidency, Sisi said: “Would that satisfy all the people? Would that satisfy some of the foreign powers, and does this mean working to find solutions for Egypt’s problems? In any case, let’s see what the days bring.”

Though the election is expected in around six months’ time, none of the politicians defeated by Mursi in last year’s vote have declared their candidacy this time around, as Sisi keeps the country guessing about his intentions.

It is widely assumed Sisi would win an election, meaning the presidency would once again be controlled by the military establishment that dominated state affairs for decades after the army overthrew the monarchy in 1952.

Sisi holds the position of deputy prime minister in the interim administration installed by the military after Mursi, Egypt’s first civilian head of state, was ousted. Sisi also holds the post of defence minister.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Michael Georgy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.