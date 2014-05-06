Egypt presidential frontrunner Sisi cautious on energy subsidies

CAIRO, May 6 (Reuters) - Former Egyptian army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who is expected to win a presidential election this month, said in a television interview broadcast on Tuesday that costly energy subsidies could not be lifted quickly.

“The subsidies can’t be removed suddenly ... People will not tolerate that,” Sisi told CBC and ONTV.

Heavy spending on energy subsidies has taken a heavy toll on the economy, consuming one fifth of state spending. But raising energy prices could trigger protests. (Repoting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)