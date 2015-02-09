FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's SODIC says plans about 2.3 bln Egyptian pounds in investments in 2015
February 9, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt's SODIC says plans about 2.3 bln Egyptian pounds in investments in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - SODIC, Egypt’s third-largest listed property group, plans about 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($301.64 million) in new investments in 2015, it said in a statement on Monday.

It said it would deliver 684 new property units this year.

Egypt’s once-booming construction sector was hit hard by the 2011 revolt that ended Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year rule. Many large real estate contracts were cancelled in the wake of the revolt and investment dried up.

$1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Louise Heaven

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
