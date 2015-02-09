Egypt's SODIC says plans about 2.3 bln Egyptian pounds in investments in 2015

CAIRO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - SODIC, Egypt’s third-largest listed property group, plans about 2.3 billion Egyptian pounds ($301.64 million) in new investments in 2015, it said in a statement on Monday.

It said it would deliver 684 new property units this year.

Egypt’s once-booming construction sector was hit hard by the 2011 revolt that ended Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year rule. Many large real estate contracts were cancelled in the wake of the revolt and investment dried up.