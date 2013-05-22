FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egytian developer SODIC's net profit drops 83 pct
May 22, 2013 / 1:17 PM / in 4 years

Egytian developer SODIC's net profit drops 83 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 22 (Reuters) - First quarter profit at Egyptian property developer SODIC fell 83 percent on the back of fewer deliveries of flats and houses to buyers, but the company said that business would speed up later in the year as new residential projects come on stream.

SODIC, one of the country’s largest developers, made 6 million Egyptian pounds ($859,500) in the first quarter, down from 35 million pounds in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The drop in revenues year on year is attributable to the reduced deliveries during the quarter,” the statement said.

“The relatively low deliveries during the quarter are as planned, with a significant ramp up in deliveries expected in the second half of the year on the back of multiple projects coming on stream,” it added.

The firm expects to achieve delivery targets of more than 600 units in 2013, it said.

$1 = 6.9810 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Patrick Graham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
