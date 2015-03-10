FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's SODIC acquires land on Mediterranean North Coast
March 10, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Egypt's SODIC acquires land on Mediterranean North Coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 10 (Reuters) - SODIC, one of Egypt’s largest property developers, said it had acquired 100 feddans (42 hectares) of land in the Mediterranean’s North Coast to build the company’s first coastal development.

SODIC, also known as Sixth of October Development and Investment Co., said in a statement to the bourse on Tuesday it acquired the land and all shares in Tabrouk Building Company in a deal worth 191 million Egyptian pounds ($25 million).

$1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Stephen Kalin; editing by Jason Neely

