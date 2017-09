CAIRO, April 22 (Reuters) - Egyptian property developer SODIC said on Tuesday it made a net loss of 447.1 million Egyptian pounds ($64 million) in the year 2013.

The company had made a net profit of 257 million pounds a year earlier.

Egypt’s real estate industry was thrown into turmoil after a popular uprising ousted President Honsi Mubarak in 2011, hitting demand for high-end property. ($1 = 6.9902 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Erica Billingham)