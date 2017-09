(Corrects from first-quarter to second-quarter in lead)

CAIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Egyptian property developer SODIC posted a 14 percent jump in second-quarter net profit, it said on Thursday.

The company made 51 million Egyptian pounds (7.13 million US dollar) in the second quarter of 2014, up 14 percent from the same period a year earlier, it said. (1 US dollar = 7.1500 Egyptian pound) (Reporting By Maggie Fick, editing by William Hardy)