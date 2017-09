ISMAILIA, Egypt, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Gunmen killed five Egyptian soldiers near the Suez Canal city of Ismailia on Monday, security sources said, highlighting the growing security challenges since the army ousted Islamist President Mohamed Mursi in July.

The security sources said the gunmen opened fire on the soldiers while they were sitting in a car at a checkpoint near Ismailia on the Suez Canal, a vital global trade route.