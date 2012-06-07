FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's GASC says adds Switzerland's Soyuz as wheat supplier
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
June 7, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt's GASC says adds Switzerland's Soyuz as wheat supplier

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO/LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state wheat buyer said on Thursday it had officially registered Switzerland-based Soyuz Commodities as a supplier.

Soyuz Commodities, the grain trading arm of Russian investment group Summa Capital, was first listed in June 2011 on Switzerland’s commercial business register as a firm involved in the trade of goods and commodities including grains, sugar, metals and petrochemicals.

Last month Summa purchased a stake of 50 percent minus one share in Russian state grain trader United Grain Company (UGC), which combined with Summa’s control of the port of Novorossiysk and existing grain trading operations, should make the company a major exporter.

“To expand supplier sources and increase competitiveness and offers, GASC seeks to increase the number of wheat-supplying firms registered with it, and as such has added Soyuz Commodities,” Nomani Nomani, vice chairman of the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), told Reuters. (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed in Cairo and Sarah McFarlane in London; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.