FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's second stimulus package almost ready, details within days-minister
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 4 years ago

Egypt's second stimulus package almost ready, details within days-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The details of Egypt’s second stimulus package since Islamist President Mohamed Mursi was ousted last July will be announced within days, Finance Minister Ahmed Galal told reporters at an investment conference on Tuesday.

“It is ready, we just have a part missing with the oil ministry, ... and we’ll announce it within days,” Galal said.

Supported by more than $12 billion in Gulf aid, Egypt’s interim government introduced a 30 billion Egyptian pound ($4.3 billion) stimulus package in 2013 and said it would launch another one of about the same size this month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.