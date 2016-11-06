FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Egypt stock index climbs 2.0 pct at opening; financials lead
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 6, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 10 months ago

Egypt stock index climbs 2.0 pct at opening; financials lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Egypt's stock market surged in early trade on Sunday, led by financial companies' shares, on hopes that the economy will benefit from last week's devaluation of the Egyptian pound.

The blue chip index was up 2.4 percent after five minutes of trade while the broader EGX100 index climbed 2.0 percent. On Thursday, the blue chip index had risen 3.4 percent in an initial response to the devaluation.

Commercial International Bank, the biggest bank, jumped 5.2 percent while investment bank EFG Hermes climbed 3.0 percent. The buying was mainly by local investors; many foreign fund managers said the devaluation was unlikely to cause them to rush back into Egypt, given continued uncertainty about the economy. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.