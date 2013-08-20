Egypt stocks climb after Brotherhood leader arrested

DUBAI, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Egypt’s stock market rose on Tuesday after the top leader of the Muslim Brotherhood was arrested, convincing some investors that the army-backed government was bringing the security situation under control.

The main stock index climbed 1.6 percent in the opening minutes of trade, ending three days of declines in which it tumbled 5.6 percent as hundreds of people died during a crackdown on the Brotherhood.

However, many analysts think an extended market rally is unlikely without signs of a long-term easing of political tensions in Egypt, and because it remains unclear whether the government will be able to manage a smooth transition back to civilian rule through elections in coming months.