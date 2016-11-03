DUBAI Nov 3 Egypt's blue-chip stock index
soared in the opening minutes on Thursday after the central bank
said it was floating the Egyptian pound, in an effort to end a
hard-currency shortage that has plagued the economy for several
years.
The index jumped 8.3 percent with many stocks
rising their 10 percent daily limits. The broader EGX 100 index
gained only 3.6 percent, however.
The central bank said it had floated the pound and
raised interest rates by 300 basis points to rebalance currency
markets.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad and Andrew Torchia, editing by Larry
King)