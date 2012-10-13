FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt strike disrupts work at DP World port
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2012 / 1:00 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt strike disrupts work at DP World port

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ISMAILIA, Egypt, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Industrial action has significantly disrupted operations at an Egyptian port run by DP World, a union representative and the operator said on Saturday.

Angered at the dismissal of eight of their colleagues, the Ain al-Sokhna port workers started their action three days ago with a partial strike which turned into a full strike on Saturday, said Ashraf Eissa, the union representative. “Loading and unloading in the port are at a total standstill,” he said.

The workers want their sacked colleagues reinstated.

In a statement, DP World in Dubai said: “Labour issues have caused a significant slowdown in operations, impacting both customers and the Egyptian economy. We are working to resolve the issues appropriately as soon as possible.”

Ain al-Sokhna, near the southern end of the Suez Canal, is Cairo’s main port for cargo from the Far East.

Labour action forced DP World to temporarily shut down the Ain al-Sokhna port in February. Labour unrest has become more frequent across the Egyptian economy since the uprising that swept Hosni Mubarak from power last year.

DP World is the third largest port operator in the world.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.