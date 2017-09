CAIRO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Revenue from Egypt’s Suez Canal rose 8.5 percent in November from a year earlier to $442.4 million, Egypt’s state information portal said on Thursday.

October revenues were $466 million. Revenues in November 2012 were $407.7 million.

The waterway is one of the country’s main sources of foreign currency, along with tourism, oil and gas exports and remittances from Egyptians living abroad.