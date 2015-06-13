FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's New Suez Canal will open on August 6 - chairman
June 13, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's New Suez Canal will open on August 6 - chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISMAILIA, Egypt, June 13 (Reuters) - Egypt’s New Suez Canal will open on August 6, the canal authority chairman said on Saturday.

Mohab Mameesh, Chairman and Managing Director of the Suez Canal Authority, also said that the digging and dredging works would conclude on July 15.

The new canal will run alongside the existing 145-year-old waterway, part of a multi-billion-dollar project to expand trade along the fastest shipping route between Europe and Asia. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Gareth Jones)

