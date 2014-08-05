REFILE-Egypt to dig new canal alongside Suez Canal -authority chairman

(Refiled to amend identifying slug)

CAIRO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Egypt said on Tuesday it would build a new 72-km (45-mile) canal alongside the Suez Canal, the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority said.

“This giant project will be the creation of a new Suez Canal parallel to the current channel of a total length of 72 kilometres,” Mohab Mamish told a conference in Ismailia, a port town on the Suez Canal, broadcast by state television. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty and Oliver Holmes; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)