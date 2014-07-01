FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt imposes 10 pct tax on capital gains, dividends -statement
July 1, 2014

Egypt imposes 10 pct tax on capital gains, dividends -statement

CAIRO, July 1 (Reuters) - Egypt passed a law on Tuesday imposing a new 10 percent tax on capital gains and stock dividends, said a presidential statement, as the country looks to rebalance public finances and restore an economy battered by three years of political turmoil.

New President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi signed the law after passing a budget this week for the 2014/15 fiscal year that seeks to reduce the deficit to 10 percent of gross domestic product. (Reporting By Nadia El-Gowely and Ehab Farouk; Writing by Stephen Kalin, editing by John Stonestreet)

