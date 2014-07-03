FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Egypt starts implementing capital gains tax
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 3, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Egypt starts implementing capital gains tax

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph after MCDR corrects starting date of tax implementation)

CAIRO, July 3 (Reuters) - Egypt started implementing a new capital gains tax on Wednesday in a bid to increase the country’s sources of revenue following more than three years of economic and political turmoil.

The managing director of Misr For Clearing, Settlement and Central Depository (MCDR), Tareq Abdel Bary, told Reuters on Thursday that his organisation started implementing the tax on Wednesday which will be financially settled on Sunday.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi passed the law on Tuesday, imposing a 10 percent tax on capital gains and stock dividends as the cash-stripped country of 85 million seeks to boost revenue to help its ailing economy.

“We will deduct 6 percent of the realised profit from foreign investors with each transaction under the tax account but for the Egyptian investors we will record the realised profits and send them to the tax authority which will collect,” Bary added.

The finance ministry had initially set an annual tax-free limit of 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,400) on cash dividend payments for individual residents in Egypt but the tax was watered down last month after news of it caused the stock market to record its biggest daily drop in almost a year.

Egyptian officials said last month the tax threshold would be raised to 15,000 pounds but in the official gazette, published on Thursday, the tax-free exemption was still limited to 10,000 Egyptian pounds. (Reporting Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.