Egypt puts capital gains tax on hold for 2 years - govt sources
May 18, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt puts capital gains tax on hold for 2 years - govt sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 18 (Reuters) - Egypt’s government put a 10 percent tax on capital gains on hold for two years but will keep a 10 percent tax on stock dividends, two government sources who attended a late night government meeting told Reuters on Monday.

The taxes, approved by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last July as part of efforts to overhaul an economy battered by years of political turmoil, were challenged in court last month.

Critics said an unclear collection mechanism was creating uncertainty in the market and hampering investment.

Reporting by Ehab Faruok; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Susan Thomas

