CAIRO, May 18 (Reuters) - Egypt has put a 10 percent tax on capital gains on hold for two years, but a 10 percent tax on stock dividends will remain, the government said in a statement, confirming a Reuters story.

Government spokesman Hossam al-Qawish said in a statement that suspending the capital gains tax was meant “to preserve competition in the Egyptian bourse... as part of ongoing efforts at economic reform”.