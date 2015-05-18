FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Egypt puts capital gains tax on hold for two years
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Oil
Shell set to draw line under a century of Iraqi oil
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 18, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 3-Egypt puts capital gains tax on hold for two years

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Main index surges 6.2 pct after 5-month low

* Critics said tax was complicated, burdensome

* Egypt aims to fix state finances, attract investors (Adds trader comments, updates index)

By Ehab Farouk

CAIRO, May 18 (Reuters) - Egypt froze plans for a 10 percent tax on capital gains on Monday, reversing a central component of its economic reform agenda that investors had criticised.

It kept in place a 10 percent tax on stock dividends. The Cairo bourse had previously been exempt from any taxes on capital gains or dividends.

The taxes, approved by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi last July as part of efforts to overhaul an economy battered by years of political turmoil, were challenged in court last month.

Former army chief Sisi, who ousted Egypt’s first freely-elected president following mass protests against his rule, has promised serious reforms to win back foreign investors who fled the market after a 2011 uprising.

Egypt must balance reforms aimed at narrowing a budget deficit of around 10 percent with efforts to boost business activity.

The decision to delay the capital gains tax for two years surprised the market after the finance minister told reporters last month the government would only amend the payment method. .

The Cairo index, which hit a five-month low last week, surged 6.2 percent after the announcement. It was headed for its biggest daily gain in 22 months, with at least a dozen stocks reaching their daily 10 percent limits.

The prime minister and the investment minister opened the trading session earlier in an unusually public show of support for the stock exchange.

“The government reaffirms the importance of the bourse and its role in attracting foreign investments to Egypt,” Investment Minister Ashraf Salman told Reuters by phone.

He said the decision, which awaits Sisi’s approval later this week, was aimed at improving liquidity in the stock market.

“The decision will reflect positively on the volume of trading by foreigners in the market and on direct investment in Egypt in general,” said Mohamed Maher, chief executive of brokerage Prime Holding.

The introduction of the new taxes sparked a sell-off last month by disgruntled investors, who complained the tax regulations were too complicated and would make the bourse less competitive compared with other markets.

Allen Sandeep, head of research at NAEEM Brokerage, said the capital gains freeze translated into “a reduction in the cost of capital in general. At the same time, this for now, rules out earlier concerns over the actual implementation of the capital gains tax.”

Additional reporting by Stephen Kalin in Cairo, Olzhas Auyezov in Dubai; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Michael Georgy/Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.