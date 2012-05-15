Egypt sells more dollar T-bills than it sought

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank said it sold more one-year U.S.-dollar-denominated treasury bills on Tuesday than it had sought and the average yield dipped.

The Ministry of Finance accepted $1.013 billion, which is some $250 million more than it had offered, the central bank said.

The weighted average yield was 3.706 percent, down from 3.844 percent at the last issue on Feb. 22.

The central bank received bids worth $1.879.8 billion, with yields on the accepted bids ranging from 3.58 to 3.72 percent . The bank had originally offered $750 million.