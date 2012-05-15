FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt sells more dollar T-bills than it sought
May 15, 2012 / 12:15 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt sells more dollar T-bills than it sought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 15 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank said it sold more one-year U.S.-dollar-denominated treasury bills on Tuesday than it had sought and the average yield dipped.

The Ministry of Finance accepted $1.013 billion, which is some $250 million more than it had offered, the central bank said.

The weighted average yield was 3.706 percent, down from 3.844 percent at the last issue on Feb. 22.

The central bank received bids worth $1.879.8 billion, with yields on the accepted bids ranging from 3.58 to 3.72 percent . The bank had originally offered $750 million.

