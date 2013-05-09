Egypt to auction $1.25 bln dollar-denominated T-bill on Monday

CAIRO, May 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank said on Thursday it would offer $1.25 billion in one-year dollar-denominated treasury bills at auction on May 13.

The bills will effectively roll over $1.013 billion in T-bills that mature on May 14.

The government has turned mainly to the local money market to finance its public deficit since Egypt’s popular uprising in early 2011 chased away most foreign investors, and the ability of local banks to lend the government Egyptian pounds has been stretched to its limit.

The bank introduced dollar-denominated T-bills in November 2011. Egypt’s budget deficit is running at about 10 percent of gross domestic product.