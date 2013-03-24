Yields on Egypt T-bills climb at Sunday auction

CAIRO, March 24 (Reuters) - The average yield on Egyptian 91-day treasury bills rose to 12.868 percent at an auction on Sunday from 12.471 percent at the previous auction a week ago, the central bank said.

The yield on 273-day bills also auctioned on Sunday was 13.934 percent, compared with 13.478 percent at an auction of 266-day bills a week ago.

The central bank said it had sold 91-day bills worth 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($147.1 million) - less than the 1.5 billion offered. It sold 273-day bills worth 3.5 billion pounds - the same as the offered amount.