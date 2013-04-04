FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yields on Egypt T-bills climb at Thursday auction
April 4, 2013

Yields on Egypt T-bills climb at Thursday auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, April 4 (Reuters) - The average yield on Egyptian 364 and 182-day treasury bills climbed at an auction on Thursday, figures released by the central bank showed.

The average yield on the 364-day T-bills for April 9 issue climbed to 14.788 percent from 13.680 percent at the previous auction.

The yield on the 182-day T-bills rose to 14.279 percent from 13.813 percent at the previous auction on March 28.

The central bank sold 3 billion Egyptian pounds’ worth of 364-day T-bills and 4 billion pounds’ worth of 182-day bills. (Reporting By Asma Alsharif and Maggie Fick; Editing by Paul Taylor)

