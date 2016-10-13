FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Orange Egypt has until Oct 23 to acquire 4G mobile license -telecom regulator
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 13, 2016

Orange Egypt has until Oct 23 to acquire 4G mobile license -telecom regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Egypt's telecom regulator said on Thursday that Orange Egypt has until Oct. 23 to acquire a license to operate fourth-generation mobile phone services in the country.

Egypt's three existing mobile phone operators - Orange, Vodafone and Etisalat - initially all turned down 4G licences, saying the amount of spectrum on offer was not sufficient to allow them to offer 4G services efficiently.

The regulator also said that priority for the additional frequency required to operate the 4G services will be granted to companies that pay for the license fully in dollars. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
