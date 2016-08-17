REFILE-Egypt's telecom regulator to send final 4-G licence form to companies on Sunday

(Corrects spelling of licence in headline)

CAIRO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Egypt's telecom regulator has approved the final terms for 4G mobile broadband network licences and will send the form to companies on Sunday, a senior official at Egypt's Telecommunications Ministry told Reuters.

The official said that while the companies that obtain the licences will be granted additional frequencies, there will be no change in the pricing or the condition that 50 percent of the payment must be made in U.S. dollars. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Greg Mahlich)