10 months ago
Vodafone Egypt, Etisalat sign 4G licence agreements with regulator
October 16, 2016 / 8:10 AM / 10 months ago

Vodafone Egypt, Etisalat sign 4G licence agreements with regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Vodafone Egypt and Etisalat have signed 4G licence agreements with the telecoms regulator, an official from the regulator told Reuters.

The official did not give details on the terms of the licences.

Egypt is selling four 4G licences as part of a long-awaited plan to reform the telecoms sector and raise money for stretched government finances.

The country's three existing mobile phone operators - Orange, Vodafone and Etisalat - initially all turned down the 4G licences saying the amount of spectrum on offer was not sufficient to allow them to offer the service efficiently. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Mark Potter)

