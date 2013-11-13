FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Telecom Egypt says Q3 revenue climbs 15.6 pct
November 13, 2013 / 7:56 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Telecom Egypt says Q3 revenue climbs 15.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(In second paragraph changes to 2.86 billion from million)

CAIRO, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt on Wednesday reported a 15.6 percent increase in revenue in the third quarter compared with the same period last year.

The landline monopoly, of which the government owns 80 percent, posted a net profit of 650 million Egyptian pounds ($94.4 million) and revenue of 2.86 billion.

Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 1.131 billion pounds. ($1 = 6.8886 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Editing by David Holmes)

