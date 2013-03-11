FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Egypt reports 452 mln EG pound profit in Q4
March 11, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Telecom Egypt reports 452 mln EG pound profit in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 11 (Reuters) - Landline monopoly Telecom Egypt reported on Monday a 452 million Egyptian pound ($66.91 million) net profit in the fourth quarter and a 2.61 billion pound net profit for the 2012 full year, down 12.8 percent from 2011.

The company, which is banking on data services to offset lower fixed line income, also reported a 37.1 percent margin in its 2012 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), versus 46.7 percent in 2011. ($1 = 6.7558 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; editing by David Stamp)

