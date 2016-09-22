Orange Egypt rejects Telecom Regulator 4G license terms

CAIRO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Orange Egypt said on Thursday it has decided not to apply for a fourth-generation license offered by the Egyptian telecom regulator.

"Orange Egypt for Telecommunications has decided not to apply for the license to offer 4G in light of the current terms and conditions," the company said in a statement via the stock exchange.

Egypt gave companies that already operate in the country priority in obtaining 4G licenses but has said it will launch an international tender should any of them decline the offer. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Susan Fenton)