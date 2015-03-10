FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Egypt to invest $450 mln in 2015 -CEO
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 10, 2015 / 11:53 AM / 3 years ago

Telecom Egypt to invest $450 mln in 2015 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, March 10 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt’s chief executive officer said on Tuesday the fixed-line monopoly plans capital expenditure of 3.428 billion Egyptian pounds ($450 million) in 2015, focused mainly on building its network.

Mohamed Elnawawy told Reuters that the spending represented “an all-time high for capex” after the firm invested 2.25 billion pounds last year.

The firm, in which the Egyptian government owns an 80 percent stake, reported a 31.4 percent fall in profit for 2014 on Tuesday. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Stephen Kalin, editing by Louise Heavens)

