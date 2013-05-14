FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Egypt says first-quarter revenue up 1.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 14, 2013 / 6:50 AM / in 4 years

Telecom Egypt says first-quarter revenue up 1.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt on Tuesday reported first-quarter revenue of 2.717 billion Egyptian pounds ($390.12 million), up 1.4 percent from same period last year.

The landline monopoly, of which the government owns 80 percent, posted a net profit of 858 million Egyptian pounds and 947 million for its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). The company offers data services to offset lower fixed-line income.

$1 = 6.9645 Egyptian pounds Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Alison Birrane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.