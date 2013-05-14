Telecom Egypt expects 3 to 4 pct revenue growth in 2013 -CEO

CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Landline monopoly Telecom Egypt said it expects three to four percent growth in its revenues in 2013, the company’s managing director and chief executive told Reuters in an email on Tuesday.

Mohamed Elnawawy added he expected capital expenditure for the year to be between 1 and 1.2 billion Egyptian pounds.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in 2013 should be stable compared with 2012’s level, he said.

EBITDA for the first quarter 2013 was 947 million pounds, down 32 percent from the first quarter of 2012.

The company earlier reported a 1.4 percent rise in first-quarter revenue. (Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)