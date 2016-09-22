FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Egypt's three mobile operators reject 4G licences -two officials
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 22, 2016 / 8:35 AM / a year ago

Egypt's three mobile operators reject 4G licences -two officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's three existing mobile phone operators have declined to buy its fourth-generation licences, two Egyptian telecoms officials told Reuters on Thursday.

The companies, Vodafone, Orange and Etisalat, did not respond to repeated requests for comment. The Egyptian officials declined to be named as no official announcement had yet been made on the matter.

Telecom Egypt, the country's fixed-line monopoly, last month acquired the 4G licence at a cost of 7.08 billion Egyptian pounds ($797 million). The move will allow it to enter the mobile phone market directly for the first time.

Thursday was the deadline for the three existing mobile companies to respond to the government's offer to buy 4G licences. (Writing by Lin Noueihed, editing by Ola Noureldin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
