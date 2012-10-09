FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt mulls ways to develop mobile sector
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 9, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

Egypt mulls ways to develop mobile sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Egypt’s new government is studying ways to develop the mobile telecoms sector, including the idea of issuing a licence for a fourth operator, though a decision will not be taken until the first quarter of 2013, the telecoms minister said on Tuesday.

As an alternative to a fourth licence, Hany Mahmoud said the government could work to develop the sector with the existing operators - Mobinil, Vodafone Egypt , and Etisalat Misr, a unit of UAE operator Etisalat.

“We are studying the whole telecommunications market and what we exactly need. Is it a new player or distributing things into the different players we have now? It’s not clear yet and it will be finalised in the first quarter next year,” Mahmoud told Reuters on the sidelines of a business conference in Cairo.

Mahmoud is responsible for the telecoms portfolio in the first government appointed by President Mohamed Mursi, an Islamist elected earlier this year in Egypt’s first democratic presidential election.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.