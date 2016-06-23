FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt 4G licences to be offered in international auction if operators reject terms -minister
June 23, 2016 / 10:20 AM / a year ago

Egypt 4G licences to be offered in international auction if operators reject terms -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, June 23 (Reuters) - If any of the telecommunications carriers operating in Egypt reject government terms to acquire fourth-generation mobile licence, its licence will be offered in an international auction, the communications minister said on Thursday.

The government will collect the fee for the licence in a lump sum and not over instalments as local media had previously reported, Communications and Information Technology Minister Yasser al-Kadi told Reuters. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Lin Nouehihed)

