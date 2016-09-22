FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt to consider international tender for 4G licenses
September 22, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Egypt to consider international tender for 4G licenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Egypt's telecom regulator said on Thursday that none of the local mobile operators had applied for a fourth-generation license by the Sept. 22 deadline and it would consider launching an international tender for the licenses.

Egypt gave companies that already operate in the country priority in obtaining 4G licenses but has said it would launch an international tender should any of them decline the offer.

In its statement, the regulator said its board of directors will meet to discuss alternatives to issuing the licenses, including launching an international tender.

"The options will be presented to the board of directors at its next meeting, early October, to take a decision on the matter," the statement said. (Reporting by Ola Noureldin. Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Susan Fenton)

