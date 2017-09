CAIRO, May 14 (Reuters) - Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa posted a first-quarter profit after tax of 160.8 million Egyptian pounds ($23 million) on Wednesday, up 15 percent from a year earlier, it said in an emailed statement.

Revenues fell to 1.14 billion pounds from 1.52 billion, it said. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)